AP Assembly Privilege Committee serves notices to SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh

The war between the Andhra Pradesh government and State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar continues. Although the quarrel that started during the panchayat elections calmed down a bit, it started again after the elections. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana lodged a complaint with the Assembly Privilege Committee against the orders of SEC Nimmagadda to house arrest them.

The committee which discussed the issue on Wednesday issued notices to Nimmagadda Ramesh on Thursday. Notices were sent to Nimmagadda by the Assembly Secretary. It remains to be seen whether Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who has been on leave for four days from the 19th of this month, will respond to the notice given by the Assembly Privilege Committee.

The Assembly Privilege Committee, which met on the 2nd of last month on a complaint lodged by the ministers, decided to take action on the Nimmagadda. It was announced that they would meet on the 17th of this month and issued notices in this regard. Privilege committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy clarified that Nimmagadda should attend the hearing whether he is in office or not. Kakani Govardhan Reddy had earlier said that the Speaker had directed the Governor to make a recommendation to the Privilege Committee under Rule No. 173 seeking his opinion on the complaint lodged by the ministers.

It was also revealed that they have discussed the then case between Maharashtra SEC Nandalal and the state government in 2006. He clarified that the Privilege Committee has full powers to protect the rights of the legislators. Govardhan Reddy said it was decided in principle to investigate the Nimmagadda affair and take action.

The ministers also complained that they were hurt due to the accusations levelled against them in the letter to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.








