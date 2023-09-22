  • Menu
AP assembly session: Assembly adjourned for tea break

Vijayawada: Two MLAs were suspended for the entire session. The protests of the TDP legislators continue. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna blew whistle in...

Vijayawada: Two MLAs were suspended for the entire session. The protests of the TDP legislators continue. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna blew whistle in the Assembly. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy once again stated that the ruling party is ready for the debate.

Stalemate continues in the Assembly as the protest continued. Minister Ambati Rambabu has alleged the TDP MLAs were not interested in debate and provoking the ruling party members in the house. He further said the behavior of TDP MLAs is incorrect and unacceptable. Ambati challenged the TDP MLAs for the debate on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

