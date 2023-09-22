Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2023
- Time to have a taste for food tourism
- Trudeau complicates West’s efforts to rein in China
- Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh allegations on ‘plot to end Chandrababu Naidu in jail’ create ripples
- AP assembly session: Three more MLAs suspended from the assembly
- Canadian Cabinet Ministers Condemn Hate Video Targeting Hindus Of Indian Origin
- ACB court extends Chandrababu's remand till September 24
- NCP Turmoil Continues: Ajit Pawar Faction Files Disqualification Petition Against Sharad Pawar Supporters
- Politicos should imbibe true spirit of science
- Vijayawada: YSRCP MLAs made provocative comments in House, alleges Atchanna
AP assembly session: Assembly adjourned for tea break
Vijayawada: Two MLAs were suspended for the entire session. The protests of the TDP legislators continue. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna blew whistle in the Assembly. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy once again stated that the ruling party is ready for the debate.
Stalemate continues in the Assembly as the protest continued. Minister Ambati Rambabu has alleged the TDP MLAs were not interested in debate and provoking the ruling party members in the house. He further said the behavior of TDP MLAs is incorrect and unacceptable. Ambati challenged the TDP MLAs for the debate on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.
