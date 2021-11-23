  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly session begins on the fourth day, question hour is underway

Tammineni Sitaram
x

Tammineni Sitaram 

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings has begun on the fourth day and question hours is currently underway. The BC caste census resolution will be debated in the Assembly. On the other hand, the repeal of three capital bill will be tabled in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings have begun on the fourth day and question hours are currently underway. The BC caste census resolution will be debated in the Assembly. On the other hand, the repeal of three capital bill will be tabled in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Nani said that Aarogyasri is an ongoing process. The minister said that corona and black fungus have been brought under the purview of Aarogyasri. He said a total of 2446 diseases will be treated under Aarogyasri, which is more that 1059 diseases. The minister said an additional 1387 diseases had been added since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju said that Aarogyasri is the ideal scheme in the country. The poor are receiving medical services at the corporate level.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X