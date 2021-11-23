AP Assembly session begins on the fourth day, question hour is underway

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings have begun on the fourth day and question hours are currently underway. The BC caste census resolution will be debated in the Assembly. On the other hand, the repeal of three capital bill will be tabled in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Nani said that Aarogyasri is an ongoing process. The minister said that corona and black fungus have been brought under the purview of Aarogyasri. He said a total of 2446 diseases will be treated under Aarogyasri, which is more that 1059 diseases. The minister said an additional 1387 diseases had been added since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM.



Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju said that Aarogyasri is the ideal scheme in the country. The poor are receiving medical services at the corporate level.