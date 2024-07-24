AP Assembly Session begins on third day with Question hour

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session continued for the third day, with question hour, which mainly focused on environmental concerns, particularly pollution in Visakhapatnam. MLA Vamsi Krishna Yadav raised pertinent questions regarding the measures being implemented to combat the rising pollution levels in the region.

Responding to the inquiry, AP Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the high levels of dust particle pollution in Visakhapatnam. He assured the assembly that a pollution audit would be conducted soon alongside ongoing efforts to mitigate environmental issues.

MLA Vamsi Krishna Yadav highlighted that certain private berths in the ports are contributing to the pollution crisis. MLA Ganababu reiterated these points, calling for the installation of equipment to assess the extent of pollution and urging immediate action to address the visible pollutants.

In a response, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan informed the assembly about an initiative to plant 40 lakh saplings in the Visakhapatnam industrial area as a measure to improve air quality. He encouraged citizens to approach the Pollution Control Board to file complaints regarding pollution issues.

Speaker Ayyannapatrudu acknowledged the validity of the concerns raised and suggested a visit to Visakhapatnam to better understand the situation. Pawan Kalyan assured the assembly that he would visit the area soon and reiterated his commitment to implementing comprehensive measures to address water, air, and noise pollution in Visakhapatnam.