AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day

The Andhra Pradesh assembly session has continued for fifth day in Friday with speaker taking up the question hour. The TDP members raised the issue of press advertisements in Assembly to which Information Minister Parthasarathy addressed the assembly, revealing that a significant scandal was involved in the distribution of advertisements to the press.

The house to hold a short discussion on the TIDCO houses later. The government of Andhra Pradesh would also likely to release the white paper on the financial department in the house today.

The assembly session would end today after continuing for five days. After the assembly sessions, the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would head to Delhi to participate in NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow.

