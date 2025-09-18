AP Assembly Sessions Commence with Question Hour Session

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions have officially commenced, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu overseeing the question and answer session, during which members raised a variety of pressing issues.

The assembly is expected to convene for a duration of one week to ten days, during which the government plans to introduce legislation aimed at replacing six existing ordinances. Among the proposed bills are amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act, Municipal Acts, AP Motor Vehicle Taxes, the SC Classification, and the India International University of Law Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust at Andhra Pradesh Ordinance-2025.