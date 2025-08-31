AP Assembly Sessions Scheduled for September 18

The Andhra Pradesh State Assembly is set to convene from September 18, with plans to hold sessions over a period of ten days. The finalised schedule is expected to be approved during the upcoming Cabinet meeting on September 4. Speaker Ayyannapatrudu previously disclosed details about these arrangements.

There may be a special debate marking the first anniversary of the coalition government’s tenure. The sessions are also expected to feature PowerPoint presentations on significant state issues. Discussions will include recent political developments and the progress of government schemes. Notably, the Banakacharla project is likely to be a focal point of the debate.

In commemoration of one year since the coalition assumed power, a comprehensive review of governance is planned.