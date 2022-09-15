AP assembly sessions: TDP protest on Unemployment issue, ruling party retort

Assembly sessions in Andhra Pradesh have started today. On this occasion, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, State President Atchennaidu, MLAs, and MLCs of the party paid their respects at the statue of NTR in Venkatapalem village. Later they protested at the Tullur traffic police station on the issue of unemployment and displayed placards against the government.



On this occasion, Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu criticized that the recruitment of jobs was not undertaken by the government. He reminded that during the TDP regime, DSCs were introduced and unemployment benefits were given. He commented that it will be questioned in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Telugu youth and TNSF leaders tried to lay siege to the assembly demanding recruitment of jobs. Sriram Chinababu and other leaders were stopped by the police at the Velagapudi check post. In this sequence, there was a fierce scuffle between the police and Telugu youth ranks, which caused injuries to several leaders. The youth leaders were arrested and moved to the station. In this background, heavy police were deployed at the Assembly.

Taking a jibe at TDP leaders protest, Minister RK Roja slammed Chandrababu for deceiving the youth by failing to fulfill the promises to recruit the jobs. She said Chandrababu has a history of cheating the unemployed and opined that TDP is making an unnecessary ruckus in the House.