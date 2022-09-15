AP Assembly sessions: Three capitals only for development of all regions, says Kodali Nani

In a short debate in the assembly on decentralisation of development, the former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani spoke in the assembly. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the person who set up secretariats in 16 thousand villages and created lakhs of jobs for the people with village secretariats. He said that 26 districts have been formed in the state to bring the governance much closer to the people.



Kodali Nani said that CM Jagan is ruling the state without ignoring any section of people in the lines of castes, religion, and political affiliation. "CM Jagan brought the proposal of three capitals to decentralise the administration for the development of the three regions; it is not done against a caste or religion," Nani asserted.



He said that decentralisation is meant for the development of three regions equally. The former minister accused some people are relentlessly trying to spew venom on the government by spreading false propaganda. "Chandrababu is the wicked man who demolished 40 temples and now talking about God," Kodali Nani said urging the opposition not to block the development of the state.