AP assembly speaker and legislative council chairman reviews on assembly sessions

The Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshen Raju and Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram have asked the secretaries of all departments and police officers to make all necessary pre-arrangements for the successful conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly meetings to be held from 15th of this month. They requested the secretaries of all the departments to provide timely answers to all the questions raised by the current members in the previous meetings.

The police officials have been advised to make strong security arrangements so that the meetings can be held in a peaceful atmosphere. On Wednesday, in the committee hall of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature, they participated in separate meetings with the secretaries of various departments and police officers and reviewed the arrangements of the security, providing timely and correct answers to the questions of the members.

Speaking on this occasion, Koye Moshen Raju said that it is the responsibility of the officers to protect the dignity of the members of the legislative Council by providing timely and correct answers to their questions. He asked the authorities to pay special attention to continue such good tradition.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that all the attention of the people will be on the Legislative Assembly meetings that will be held from 15th of this month and all the officials should recognise that they are very special. He said that everyone will pay special attention to these meetings in the background of the widespread increase in information and technology.

State Government Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Chief Coordinator Srikanth Reddy, DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy, Legislative Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu, Legislative Council OSD K. Satyanarayana Rao and other principal secretaries, senior officers and police officers participated in this meeting.