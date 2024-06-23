  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Visits Kanakadurgamma Temple

AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Visits Kanakadurgamma Temple
x
Highlights

The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu, visited the Kanakadurgamma Temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu, visited the Kanakadurgamma Temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The speaker was warmly welcomed by the temple EO, Rama Rao.

During his visit, Ayyannapatrudu received a Vedic translation from the Vedic scholars present at the temple. Following the Vedasirvachanam, EO Rama Rao presented the Speaker with Prasadam and Seshavastra of Ammavari.

This visit marked Ayyannapatrudu's first visit to Kanakadurgamma Temple since assuming his role as the Speaker of the AP Assembly. It may be recalled Ayyannapatrudu was recently elected unanimously as the Speaker of the AP Assembly, making his visit to the temple even more significant.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X