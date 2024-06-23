Live
- Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district
- Koonannesambashiva Rao attended the 2nd AITUC District Congress in Sarapaka as the Chief Guest
- Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah passed away at her home due to illness
- Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Minister's Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals
- Security Forces Identify 35-40 Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Region, Intensify Counter-Terror Efforts
- Anna canteen launched in the Hyderabad
- CM Kejriwal knocks SC's door against interim stay on bail in excise policy case
- CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
- 'So sad we can't see you all play in Australia': Khawaja hits back at CA after Afghanistan win
- Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Youth's Future: 'Exams Handed to Cheating Mafia'
Just In
AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Visits Kanakadurgamma Temple
Highlights
The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu, visited the Kanakadurgamma Temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.
The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu, visited the Kanakadurgamma Temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The speaker was warmly welcomed by the temple EO, Rama Rao.
During his visit, Ayyannapatrudu received a Vedic translation from the Vedic scholars present at the temple. Following the Vedasirvachanam, EO Rama Rao presented the Speaker with Prasadam and Seshavastra of Ammavari.
This visit marked Ayyannapatrudu's first visit to Kanakadurgamma Temple since assuming his role as the Speaker of the AP Assembly. It may be recalled Ayyannapatrudu was recently elected unanimously as the Speaker of the AP Assembly, making his visit to the temple even more significant.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS