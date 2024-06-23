AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu Visits Kanakadurgamma Temple

The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu, visited the Kanakadurgamma Temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The speaker was warmly welcomed by the temple EO, Rama Rao.

During his visit, Ayyannapatrudu received a Vedic translation from the Vedic scholars present at the temple. Following the Vedasirvachanam, EO Rama Rao presented the Speaker with Prasadam and Seshavastra of Ammavari.

This visit marked Ayyannapatrudu's first visit to Kanakadurgamma Temple since assuming his role as the Speaker of the AP Assembly. It may be recalled Ayyannapatrudu was recently elected unanimously as the Speaker of the AP Assembly, making his visit to the temple even more significant.