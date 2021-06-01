AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram admitted in hospital at Amaravati due to fever

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram fell ill on Tuesday. The family members rushed him to Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli. Sitaram has been suffering from fever for the last two days and has been receiving treatment at home since Sunday due to illness. However, his health condition did not improve and he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Amaravati.

The Sitaram couple, who were recently infected with the Corona virus, recovered from covid on May 12. Before Sitaram, his wife Vanishree was infected with the virus. The couple was treated at the Medicare Hospital in Srikakulam and later recovered and returned home. However, there is concern that Sitaram has fallen ill yet again.

Doctors at Manipal Hospital said his health was stable at present. Meanwhile, not only Tammineni Sitaram but also his wife Vanishree are in direct politics. Vanishree won as Togaram Sarpanch of Srikakulam District. She defeated her opponent by a majority of 510 votes.