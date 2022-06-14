AP athletes excels at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 with 13 medals, stands at 15th position

Andhra Pradesh athletes have excelled in the Khelo India Youth Games – 2022 held in Haryana. Competed in 19 categories, the AP athletes have won 13 (4 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) medals and ranked 15th in the list of states that have won the most gold medals. It is known that from the 3rd to the 13th of this month, India hosted the Under-18 Boys and Girls Khelo India games in Panchkula, Haryana.



On Monday, boxer Anjani Kumar (63.5–67 kg in the welterweight category) won the silver medal by losing to Chandigarh athlete Achalveer 2–3 to finish second. A total of 161 athletes represented the state in these competitions. The highest number of medals came in weightlifting with two golds. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports RK Roja, Shop Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and MD N Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the players on the occasion.

S Pallavi (Gold), CH Srilaxmi (Gold), SK Lal Bhashir (Silver), P Dhatri (Silver), DG Veeresh (Silver), R Gayatri (Bronze), Kunja Rajitha (Athletics in Weightlifting ), M. Sirisha (bronze), women's team bronze in kabaddi, Kunderu Venkatadri (gold) in archery, Madala Suryahamsa (bronze) were a among the winner including bronze medal for boys team in Ghatka and Anjani Kumar (silver) in boxing.

