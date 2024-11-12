  • Menu
AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women

AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women
Andhra Pradesh BJP President and Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari has announced that stringent action will be taken against those engaging in online harassment of women on social media. Speaking out against the rising incidents of atrocities and harassment, Purandeswari emphasized the need for collaborative solutions among women legislators to address these pressing issues.

During her remarks, Purandheswari highlighted her concerns about the negative impact of social media posts on women representatives, stating that many are experiencing feelings of depression due to malicious online campaigns. To combat this, she announced plans to organize seminars aimed at providing mental stability and support to affected women.

Purandeswari further warned that the party would not hesitate to file cases of cybercrime against individuals spreading deliberate misinformation. She expressed her pride in serving as India’s representative at the recent Commonwealth Conference held in Sydney, where she actively participated in discussions surrounding various significant issues.

Also commenting on the conference, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu noted the importance of having a woman MP represent the state in such an international forum. He, along with Purandeswari, attended multiple meetings as part of their respective roles.

sidekick