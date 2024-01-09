  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP BJP Yuva Morcha stages hunger strike for job calendar

AP BJP Yuva Morcha stages hunger strike for job calendar
x
Highlights

AP state BJP Yuva Morcha president Mitta Vamsi Krishna and Paluri Jaya Prakash Narayana (JP), Spokesperson of State Yuva Morcha from Kottapet, went on a hunger strike in Vijayawada at the Gymkhana Grounds.

AP state BJP Yuva Morcha president Mitta Vamsi Krishna and Paluri Jaya Prakash Narayana (JP), Spokesperson of State Yuva Morcha from Kottapet, went on a hunger strike in Vijayawada at the Gymkhana Grounds. They were protesting against the government and demanding the release of the job calendar.

JP accused Jagan, referring to Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, of cheating the unemployed by failing to fulfill his promise of releasing the job calendar on January 1 every year.

He claimed that during the pre-election rally in 2019, Jagan had made this promise. JP further highlighted that there were around 2.30 lakh job vacancies in various departments in the state, and the government had deceived the unemployed by not filling these positions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X