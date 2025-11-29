AP boys’ wrestling teams leave for Gorakhpur

Vijayawada: Theboys’ wrestling teams from Andhra Pradesh, selected for 69th School Games National Championships in Greco-Roman style for Under-17 and Under-19 categories, departed for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 4. The teams were chosen during the recent 69th School Games Inter-District Tournament held in Nunna, Vijayawada.

According to T Sri Latha, Secretary of NTR District School Games, the participating wrestlers received sportswear from School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha. They also underwent comprehensive training prior to their departure.

Under-19 Boys’ Team: I Shivayya, M Uday Kiran, G Venkata Mahesh, G Giri, M Sai Charan, G Vinay, P Emmanuel, T Bharat Kumar Reddy, M Gopichand, K Abhilash, P Ramanaiah, and M Umapathy (Coach).

Under-17 Boys’ Team: Anji Kumar Nayak, V Prithvi, Sruthi Kirtan, G Rajesh, M Manoj, G Johnson, V Karthik, P Rajesh, Ch Rushibabu, P Siddhartha, P Vengal Rao, and Y Rajiv (Coach).