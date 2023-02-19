AP budget session likely from Feb 27

Vijayawada: The budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly is likely to commence from February 27. The budget session is scheduled to start with the address of both the Houses by newly appointed Governor Abdul Nazeer. The session is likely to last for fifteen days.

The budget session gained importance as the state government has been talking of shifting the camp office of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam which it says would be the executive capital. This issue could form one of the main parts of the discussions. The other issue that would find mention prominently is the Global Investors Summit at Visakhapatnam scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 in a big way.

With 16 MLCs to get elected, the strength of YSRCP would go up in the Legislative council. This has sparked speculation that soon the Chief Minister would make minor changes in the cabinet. It is being said that about three ministers would be dropped giving chance to newly elected MLCs.

The Chief Minister who discussed with senior party leaders the other day for selection of new MLC candidates said to have finalized the list and the YSRCP is likely to release the list on Monday.

Meanwhile, the TDP MLAs are also getting ready to utilize the opportunity to question the government on several issues. However, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu may not attend the session.