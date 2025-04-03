Live
- Quordle Hints and Answers for April 3, 2025: Tips and Solutions Revealed
- Marsh needs to take decision on red-ball cricket and bowling future, says Johnson
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3, 2025: Get Free Loot and Items!
- Maha govt to launch online property registration from May 1
- Top Smartphones to Watch for in April 2025: The Most Anticipated Releases
- Sudden Weather Change Brings Rain to Hyderabad
- PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Thailand, calls Thai Ramayana 'enriching experience'
- CM Chandrababu Advocates 'Palle Nidra' program to promote govt. schemes
- Hindustan Power Secures 425 MW Solar Project from UPPCL
- 10 Best Australian Online Casinos for Real Money in 2025 [Top List]
AP Cabinet Approves Key Initiatives, Including Drone Corporation and Infrastructure Projects
In a significant Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a series of important initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and regulatory framework.
In a significant Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a series of important initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and regulatory framework.
One of the major decisions taken during the meeting was the approval for the separation of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC) from the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSSL). This move will establish the APDC as an independent entity, with the state government acting as the nodal agency for all drone-related matters.
Among other key approvals, the Cabinet green-lit the establishment of a captive port at D. Elappuram in the Anakapalle district. This development is expected to boost trade and logistics in the region.
In a move to support local businesses, the Cabinet also approved a reduction in bar license fees for three-star and above hotels, setting the new fee at Rs. 25 lakhs. This decision aims to make it more affordable for quality establishments to operate in the state.
Furthermore, the Cabinet ratified initiatives proposed by the Youth and Tourism Department, with an allocation of Rs. 710 crore for various programs. Another important approval was for the construction of the Nagarjunasagar Left Branch Canal Retaining Wall, a crucial infrastructure project aimed at enhancing water resource management.
Additionally, the government announced the establishment of the Jalaharati Corporation, which will spearhead projects like the Polavaram-Banakacharla Linkage Project, designed to optimize irrigation and water supply across the region.