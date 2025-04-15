AP Cabinet discusses on SC categorisation report

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, convened at the AP Secretariat to discuss approximately 24 agenda items. A significant focus of the meeting is the SC classification report from the National SC Commission.

The state government has already approved the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission report in the Legislative Assembly and forwarded it to the National SC Commission. Following the Commission's review, the report has returned to the state government, which is planning to issue an ordinance on SC classification, which will be deliberated upon by the cabinet.

Additionally, the cabinet is set to approve decisions from the CRDA 46 authority, including the acceptance of tenders for the construction of permanent buildings for both the Assembly and the High Court. The meeting will also approve letters of acceptance for institutions that have successfully secured eleven bids.