AP Cabinet meet on Aug 29

Vijayawada: State cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on August 29 in first block of Secretariat at 11 am, according to orders issued by chief secretary Sameer Sharma.

The Cabinet meeting gained importance as the it is likely to take decisions on several key issues. It may be noted taking into consideration Mission 2024 Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy started organising meetings constituency-wise and inviting suggestions from party leaders for the winning of YSRCP in coming elections.

As part it, the Cabinet is likely to discuss introducing some more welfare schemes to cover all sections of people. The Cabinet may also give its nod for additional people-friendly schemes keeping in view the coming elections.

As the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed several issues of state, including Polavaram project and non-release of pending funds, it is said the CM also discussed the three capital issue with the Prime Minister.

Following the CM's Delhi visit and meeting with Prime Minister, the cabinet likely to discuss on Polavaram project and three capital issue and conduct of Assembly session in September.