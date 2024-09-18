  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet Meeting Concludes with approval for new Liquor Policy

AP Cabinet Meeting Concludes with approval for new Liquor Policy
x
Highlights

In a comprehensive cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet concluded with significant resolutions that could impact state policies and infrastructure.

In a comprehensive cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet concluded with significant resolutions that could impact state policies and infrastructure. Among the notable decisions was the approval of the new liquor policy aimed at enhancing the quality of available brands.

Under the revamped policy, the cabinet has set the average price for liquor at Rs. 99, making quality options more accessible to consumers throughout the state. This move is expected to streamline the liquor market and provide a broader selection for patrons.

Additionally, the cabinet made a landmark decision to name the upcoming airport in Bhogapuram as Alluri SitaramaRaju Airport, honoring the legacy of the esteemed freedom fighter. This decision underscores the state’s commitment to recognizing historical figures who have shaped the region's identity.

The meeting also featured extensive discussions surrounding the volunteer system, focusing on its effectiveness and potential improvements to enhance service delivery within the state.

These resolutions reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to develop policies that prioritize both economic growth and cultural recognition in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick