AP Cabinet Meeting Concludes with approval for new Liquor Policy

In a comprehensive cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet concluded with significant resolutions that could impact state policies and infrastructure. Among the notable decisions was the approval of the new liquor policy aimed at enhancing the quality of available brands.

Under the revamped policy, the cabinet has set the average price for liquor at Rs. 99, making quality options more accessible to consumers throughout the state. This move is expected to streamline the liquor market and provide a broader selection for patrons.

Additionally, the cabinet made a landmark decision to name the upcoming airport in Bhogapuram as Alluri SitaramaRaju Airport, honoring the legacy of the esteemed freedom fighter. This decision underscores the state’s commitment to recognizing historical figures who have shaped the region's identity.

The meeting also featured extensive discussions surrounding the volunteer system, focusing on its effectiveness and potential improvements to enhance service delivery within the state.

These resolutions reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to develop policies that prioritize both economic growth and cultural recognition in Andhra Pradesh.