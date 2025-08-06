AP Cabinet meeting conducted: Here are the decisions taken

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced the introduction of a free travel facility for women on RTC buses as part of the Stree Shakti scheme. During a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Naidu instructed his ministers to actively participate in the programme, despite requests for leniency due to the proximity of India’s Independence Day on August 15. The Chief Minister encouraged his cabinet to adjust their schedules to ensure attendance at this significant initiative.

During the meeting, various key topics were covered, including Naidu’s recent trip to Singapore where he aimed to attract foreign investments to Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the adverse impact of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan’s actions, stating that Singaporean officials were intimidated during their previous interactions, causing them to withdraw from potential partnerships in the state.

Additionally, a new bar policy was approved, with the Chief Minister emphasising his commitment to preventing benami entry into shops designated for sugarcane workers. In relation to the upcoming free travel initiative, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar proposed a meeting with auto drivers, to which Naidu responded positively, directing officials to arrange discussions to provide necessary support.

Naidu had recently returned from a five-day tour of Singapore, conducting numerous meetings with business leaders and representatives from major companies. He discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, covering aspects such as government subsidies, industrial policies, and land availability. The Chief Minister has also invited Singaporean industrialists to attend an investment conference scheduled for November in Visakhapatnam. This tour included visits to various infrastructure and logistics institutions, with Naidu accompanied by several ministers and senior officials.