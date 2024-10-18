Live
Just In
AP Cabinet Meeting Scheduled for October 23rd with Key Agenda Items
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene on October 23rd at 11 AM in the Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting is anticipated to cover several significant issues and decisions that could impact the state and its residents.
A prominent agenda item includes discussions on the implementation of the free gas cylinder scheme, which is a part of the Super Six initiative. The government previously announced that this scheme would commence from Diwali, and its details are expected to be a focal point of the meeting.
Additionally, the Cabinet is preparing to unveil a free bus travel scheme for women, slated to begin after the Diwali festivities. This move aims to enhance public transportation accessibility for women across the state.