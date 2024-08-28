AP Cabinet Meeting to be Held Today with Focus on Key Policy Changes

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Cabinet is set to convene today at 11 am marking a return to digital discussions that were initially implemented during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government from 2014 to 2019. This modern approach allows ministers to access agendas and notes online, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

In preparation for this significant meeting, the AP government has provided training for the personal secretaries of ministers on managing the e-cabinet system. GAD Political Secretary S. Suresh Kumar emphasized the numerous benefits of adopting the e-cabinet framework during these training sessions.

The crucial decisions are anticipated during today’s cabinet meeting, including the decision to abolish the reverse tendering system introduced by the previous administration. This move would see the reintroduction of the traditional tendering process that was previously in place.

Further discussions are expected to revolve around the election of irrigation societies and the completion of the Polavaram left main canal, with a proposed capacity increase to 6000 cusecs. An allocation of ₹1,226.68 crores is likely to be approved to allow an old monopolist to continue with the associated works.

Additionally, the cabinet will review the "Vikasit Andhra Pradesh Vision Document," which is currently being drafted based on a comprehensive 12-point framework. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to solicit feedback and input from ministers regarding this vision document, underscoring the government's commitment to shaping the future of the state.

As the Andhra Pradesh government embarks on this strategic cabinet meeting, all eyes are on the impactful decisions that will shape the state's trajectory moving forward.