AP Cabinet meeting underway focuses on key initiatives

The cabinet meeting of Andhra Pradesh, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is currently underway, with key issues set to be discussed. A significant agenda item includes the proposed allocation of 10 per cent of liquor shops to Geeta workers.

Additionally, the cabinet is expected to deliberate on the establishment of 62 new Anna canteens across the state. Previously, approval was granted for the setup of 203 Anna canteens in 113 constituencies, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to public welfare initiatives.

Discussions are also likely to cover strategies for increasing the state's gross domestic product and overall growth rate. Furthermore, the cabinet may approve guidelines for a comprehensive housing scheme aimed at providing housing for all citizens.

The outcomes of this meeting could have far-reaching implications for the state's economy and social welfare programs.