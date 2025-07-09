AP cabinet meeting underway, to addresses key issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, convened at the AP Secretariat to deliberate on significant matters stemming from the 50th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting. Key topics up for discussion include the progress of residential complexes designated for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers, with administrative permissions sought for their completion.

Among the critical issues on the agenda is the approval for the acquisition of 34,964 acres of land for the capital's second phase, affecting 13 villages. The cabinet will also address plans for dredging sand from the Krishna River to facilitate construction in Amaravati, along with the potential allocation of CBI and JanSI lands.

In addition, the meeting will cover the distribution of lands for establishing a Sports Academy and seek approval for 71 projects within the Water Resources Department. This includes discussions on funding for repairs of various medium-scale projects and the proposal to establish the AP Jaljeevan Water Supply Corporation.

Further legislative amendments will be considered, including several changes to the AP Motor Vehicle Bill and the Industries and Labour Bill. The cabinet will also deliberate on the establishment of a quantum computing centre in Amaravati.

The continuation of pensions for 1,575 underprivileged families without land in the Amaravati area will be discussed, with the Cabinet expected to approve the extension of these pending pensions