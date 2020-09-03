AP cabinet says aye for construction of two barrages on Krishna river, takes several key decisions

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, discussed a number of issues and made some resolutions. CM Jagan clarified that electricity provided to farmers is always free. He said that not a single connection would be removed and existing connections would be regularised. We will open a special account in the name of the farmer who has the connection. He said that the government will put money in that account, which would be paid by farmers to the discoms. The cabinet gave nod for ban on online rummy and poker and warned if severe punishment who engages in online gambling, such as rummy and poker.

While the AP Cabinet has decided to construct two more barrages near Prakasam Barrage with a storage capacity of 3 TMC. The government has decided to build a barrage between Krishna district Penamaluru zone Chodavaram and Mangalagiri zone Ramachandrapuram at a cost of Rs 1215 crore. Also, another resolution was passed to construct a barrage at a cost of Rs 1350 crore between Mopidevi manual and Bandikolla Lanka and Thurupu palem of Repalle mandal in Guntur district.

The Cabinet has decided to construct a lift irrigation project called Varikapudi Shela to meet the cultivation and drinking water shortages in Gollapalli, Durgi and Veldurthy mandals in Palanadu area of ​​Guntur district, who will cost Rs 1273 crore. The Cabinet has decided to expedite 14 works under various structures and upliftment schemes through the Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Scheme.

Apart from the above, few more resolutions taken in the AP Cabinet



Establishment of AP State Development Corporation for Planning, Funding and Financing of Government Prestigious Schemes Nadu - Nedi, Mana Badi, Nadu - Nedu Medical, Cheyuta, Asara, Amma Odi, Farmer Assurance Programs. Allotment of 51 acres at Moolapalem, Jammulapalem, Guntur District for setting up of Medical College at Bapatla



Allotment of 47 acres of land in Raivaram Revenue Village for Medical College at Markapuram, Prakasam District



Continuation of the annual ban on Maoist groups and affiliates



Resolution to set up West Godavari Andhra Pradesh Fisheries

