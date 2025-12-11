ITC Hotels Limited Signs Epiq Collection Jaipur

ITC Hotels Limited announced the signing of the 150 keys Epiq Collection Jaipur, Bagru under its recently introduced premium brand, Epiq Collection. Set across a 12-acre expanse with convenient access to key cultural and commercial districts of Jaipur, the hotel is scheduled to open in 2030 and will showcase the timeless character of Rajasthan.

Envisioned as a tranquil resort, the hotel will embody the Epiq Collection philosophy of regionally inspired architecture and intuitive hospitality. Jaipur’s enduring legacy of forts, palaces and artisanal traditions provides a compelling canvas for the brand’s design-forward ethos, showcasing the upcoming property as a gracious gateway to the state’s cultural richness.

The signing further strengthens Epiq Collection’s national footprint, as ITCHL continues to curate a portfolio of distinctive properties in destinations celebrated for their cultural depth and unique identity. With this development, the brand reinforces its commitment to delivering immersive, destination-led experiences that seamlessly blend local narratives with modern sophistication.

Speaking about the development, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said, “Every journey meanders through destinations and the most impactful ones leave a lasting impression. We look forward to sharing beautiful facets of Rajasthan’s story through Epiq Collection Jaipur, Bagru, in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply authentic. Jaipur has always held a special place in India’s travel landscape, where heritage, tourism and modern aspirations intersect in a powerful way. At the same time, the city’s evolving hospitality landscape presents a clear demand for thoughtfully curated guest experiences. This signing reflects our continued belief in building distinctive hotels that don’t just offer rooms, but a sense of place and discovery. Your Epic Journey begins at the Epiq Collection’.

Mohammad Farooq, Director, Basalt Infrastructure Private Limited, added, “We are proud to work with ITC Hotels in introducing Epiq Collection to Jaipur. The city deserves a hotel that offers modern conveniences along with the cultural warmth Rajasthan is known for. Together, we look forward to creating a property that stands out as a new benchmark in hospitality and cuisine expertise.”

With its connection to both Jaipur and Pushkar, the upcoming hotel will offer guests the opportunity to explore renowned destinations while enjoying personalised services crafted to reflect the brand’s values of authenticity and excellence. Epiq Collection Jaipur Bagru aims to celebrate the essence of Rajasthan through immersive experiences complemented by modern sensibilities, making it a distinctive addition to ITC Hotels’ premium portfolio.