Prime Minister Felicitates HT@100 'My Country, My Lens' Photography Contest Winners

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modifelicitated the Top 12 winners of HT@100 My Country, My Lens, a nationwide photography contest launched as part of the Hindustan Times’ centenary. The ceremony took place atHindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, where the Prime Minister presented citations to the winning photographers in the presence of Hindustan Times Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia.

The HT@100 My Country My Lens contest invited citizens to share how they see their country. The response was overwhelming, with over 10,000 entries from more than 30 cities across four themes — Borders, Rivers, Monuments, and Communities of My Country.

“I believe it can become a source of great strength for photography in the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of Hindustan Times, said, “As Hindustan Times marks 100 years, we wanted to celebrate not just our own milestone, but the collective stories of India and its people.”

A jury comprising noted photographers Rohit Chawla, Dhritiman Mukherjee and Ajay Aggarwal evaluated each submission and selected the Top 100 photographs.