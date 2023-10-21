AP cabinet to meet on October 31, CS seeks proposals from officials

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on 31st of this month under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy.



Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy issued an order on Friday that the state cabinet meeting will be held at 11 am in the cabinet meeting hall in the first block of the secretariat.



The Chief Secretary also directed the senior officials of all departments that the proposals to be mentioned in the cabinet meeting should be sent to the general administration (cabinet) department by 4 pm on 27th of this month. Jawahar Reddy also directed the officials to give a a soft copy of the cabinet memorandum.



The cabinet has last met on September 20 and approved the GPS implementation bill for government employees. The cabinet also approved that the children of the employees should be covered under Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement post retirement of the employees.