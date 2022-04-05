AP Cabinet to meet on Thursday afternoon, new ministers likely to be announced on 11th

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma informed the top brass of various departments on Monday that the cabinet meeting will be held on April 7. It was earlier decided to hold a cabinet meeting at 11am however, it is learned that the cabinet meeting has shifted to the afternoon as the honouring of village volunteers event, which is scheduled on the 6th of this month at Narasaraopet has deferred to 7th morning due to CM's Delhi tour. Hence the Cabinet meeting was shifted to afternoon instead of morning that day.



It is learned that Chief Minister Jagan will unveil at the Cabinet meeting on which of the current ministers will be missing as part of the cabinet reshuffle who will have to resign. Information that their resignation will be explained to the Governor by the Chief Minister on the 8th and they will be asked to allow new ones to take their place.

The new cabinet will be announced later in the day as soon as the governor approves. The Governor will administer the oath of office to the new ministers on April 11 at 11:31 am on a platform to be set up at the Secretariat building complex in Velagapudi.