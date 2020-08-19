AP cabinet to meet today, Phone Tapping issue likely to come for discussion

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet today as part of their plan of holding cabinet meet on every Wednesday. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the meetings have been limited. In the meanwhile, the issue of phone tapping, which has become a problem in the state, is likely to come up for discussion at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This is of paramount importance as the case is coming up for hearing again on Thursday.

Apart from that, the Cabinet will also discuss the situation arising from the coronavirus epidemic, the increasing cases, the flood management, the action plan that contains the legal hurdles in shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam and the legal issues in the distribution of houses. Cabinet members will be lending their views on the opening of colleges and schools in the wake of the Corona outbreak.

Sources in the secretariat said the cabinet would discuss the attitude of the government in these cases as there are several public interest litigation (PITs) pending in the High Court and the Supreme Court over Amaravati on the issue of three capitals. At the same time, there is a proposal for setting up of Disha police stations. The government has proposed to strengthen these women police stations across the state.

So far as many as 18 police stations have been set up. Now, the Home Department is requesting additional funding to improve technology to assist investigating officers in Disha cases. Ahead of the apex council meeting on May 25 over water dispute between two Telugu states is also expected to come for discussion.