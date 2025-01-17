AP cabinet to meet today, to approve crucial decisions

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting will address several key proposals, including a significant plan to rationalise the workforce in village and ward secretariats.

The Cabinet will consider a proposal to reorganise 1.27 lakh secretariat employees, aiming to enhance service delivery to the public. This initiative seeks to address the discrepancies in employee distribution across various secretariats, with some facing staffing shortages while others are overstaffed.

In addition to workforce rationalisation, the Cabinet will also deliberate on new investments across multiple sectors and discuss land allocations for various institutions. A decision is expected to be made during this meeting.