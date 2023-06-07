Live
AP Cabinet to meet today, to discuss crucial issues
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held at Velagapudi Secretariat at 11 am and is likely to approve crucial decisions related to the employees.
The cabinet seems to discuss the abolition of the CPS and approve new a new policy. The other issues about the employees will also be discussed in the meeting and take crucial decisions.
The Cabinet is also likely to discuss issues such as speeding up the house construction projects undertaken under the Pedalanadriki Illu, the state's financial situation, pending issues under the AP Reorganisation Act, the release of funds of thousands of crores of central government funds to Polavaram along with the revenue deficit, and the progress of the construction of this project.
Earlier Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy had ordered all the departments to submit the proposals to be approved and discussed in the cabinet. All the proposals reached the General Administration Department on June 5.