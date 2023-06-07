Live
- Construction company involved in collapsed Bihar bridge also working on Gujarat projects
- WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia
- Nepal urges foreign investors to invest in tourism industry
- First batch of 630 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir leaves for Haj
- Man arrested in Delhi for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor
- Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Sisodia
- Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery today
- WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta
- Israel launches 1st tourist marine nature reserve in Mediterranean
- Netflix to launch 'The Queen's Gambit Chess' game next month
AP cabinet's nod for 12th PRC
Highlights
Vijayawada: AP cabinet meeting today. Cabinet's nod for 12th PRC, implementation of GPS bill, regularisation of contract employees and Amma vodi programme.
