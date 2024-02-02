AP CEO holds video conference with officials, discusses on preparation of voter list

The Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar Meena conducted a video conference to discuss the preparation of a voter list for the upcoming general elections. The main focus of the conference was to ensure that the list of voters is accurate and free from any allegations.

During the conference, Meena inquired about the measures being taken by the District Election Officers to ensure the correctness of the voter list. The resolution of applications related to voter registration, changes, and additions was also discussed.

In addition, Meena questioned the officials about the appointment of officers and staff, the training of employees, and the planning of district elections. The mapping of polling stations according to different areas, the seizure of illegal cash, and the resolution of complaints received from various communities were also discussed.

The review of the steps taken by the district administration to address these issues was the main agenda of the video conference. Attendees included all district election officials, as well as Additional CEO P. Koteswara Rao, M.N. Harendira Prasad, and Deputy CEOs S. Mallibabu and K. Visveswara Rao.

Overall, the video conference aimed to ensure that the preparations for the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh are carried out efficiently and without any discrepancies.