AP CEO issues guidelines for pre-revision of electoral rolls

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Kumar Yadav issued detailed guidelines for the statewide Pre-Revision and Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2025) of Electoral Rolls, emphasising the need for a transparent, accurate, and error-free voter list. Participating in the virtual conference from the Anantapur NIC Video Conference Hall, District Collector and District Election Officer O Anand, District Revenue Officer Malola, and staff from the Election Section attended the meeting addressed by the CEO from the AP Secretariat.

Following the conference, Collector Anand instructed officials to ensure that the revision process in the district is carried out with complete transparency and accuracy.

He stressed that every eligible citizen who turns 18 must be enrolled as a voter, and all errors—including duplicate entries, deaths, and change-of-residence cases—must be rectified.

As part of SIR-2025, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must conduct door-to-door verification, compare the rolls with the SIR-2002 list, and distribute Forms 6, 7, and 8 wherever applicable. Door-locked houses must be visited at least three times before marking their status.

The Collector added that BLOs will soon receive training to ensure proper execution of the process.

New voters turning 18 can apply through Form 6, while corrections can be made through Form 8, and deletions—such as for deceased or relocated voters—through Form 7. Once the primary survey is completed, a draft electoral roll will be published, after which objections and applications can be submitted to BLOs or EROs.

Coordination Section Superintendent Yageshwari Devi, DT Kanaka Raju, and other officials participated in the meeting.