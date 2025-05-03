AP Chambers expresses gratitude for Amaravati initiative

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) thanked the Union and State governments for laying the foundation for Amaravati construction and other important projects across the State worth Rs 58,000 crore.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao stated that the Chambers believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati for the launching of different projects has given confidence to both national and international investors. Amaravati will sure be the main driver for economic activity in Andhra Pradesh and will have a multiplier effect on various sectors in the State.

“The citizens have received a morale booster with both the Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reiterating their commitment for the development of Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. With this, the State has been put on a fast track mode towards achieving economic and overall development,” he said.