Live
- JNTUA and Smart Bridge ink MoU to boost students’ skills
- Weather Alert for Telangana: Rain and High Temperatures Expected
- Children should participate in sports to develop discipline: Dr. Shankar Sharma
- Mahanandi Kshetram celebrates annual Ganga Pushkarotsavam on tomorrow
- Collector urges women to utilise training in tailoring
- Experts highlight tariff policies affecting global supply chains
- ‘Kartavya-2K25’ catered to inmates of orphanages
- VMRDA Chairperson visits various departments
- Online betting racket busted, 11 arrested
- There’s no permission for building wall at Simhachalam save for oral instructions
AP Chambers expresses gratitude for Amaravati initiative
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) thanked the Union and State governments for laying the...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) thanked the Union and State governments for laying the foundation for Amaravati construction and other important projects across the State worth Rs 58,000 crore.
AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao stated that the Chambers believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati for the launching of different projects has given confidence to both national and international investors. Amaravati will sure be the main driver for economic activity in Andhra Pradesh and will have a multiplier effect on various sectors in the State.
“The citizens have received a morale booster with both the Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reiterating their commitment for the development of Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. With this, the State has been put on a fast track mode towards achieving economic and overall development,” he said.