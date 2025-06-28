AP Chambers seeks Centre’s support for tourism projects in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) presented a proposal to Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his visit to Vijayawada on Thursday. The minister welcomed the ideas and invited a delegation to meet him in New Delhi to discuss them further.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao noted Andhra Pradesh’s prime location, extensive coastline, rich cultural heritage, and spiritual tourism sites, positioning the state as a strong tourism hub. The Chambers urged the Union government to fund key tourism projects in the state.

Rao proposed a coastal beach corridor between Suryalanka (Bapatla District) and Vodarevu (Chirala, Prakasam District), a 10-km stretch with 40-50 mid-scale resorts owned by local entrepreneurs. Without a proper beach road, development is limited. A new road could attract 20-25 high-end resorts, transforming the area into a Mini Goa-like destination.

Rao suggested promoting Visakhapatnam as the ‘Gateway to Andhra Pradesh’ through government marketing efforts. He recommended an ‘Open Sky Policy’ for Visakhapatnam International Airport with a hub-and-spoke model to increase tourist arrivals. Visakhapatnam beach should gain ‘Beach Destination’ status alongside Goa and Kovalam in the Union Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Incredible India’ campaign.

The Chambers proposed developing Manginapudi Beach at Machilipatnam as a beachfront tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, aligning with the upcoming Machilipatnam Greenfield Port and modern Fishing Harbour to boost connectivity and tourism.

Monuments and natural sites like Lepakshi Group of Temples, Gandikota Grand Canyon and Fort, Belum Caves, Guntupalli Group of Monuments, and Salihundam Group of Buddhist Monuments could attract UNESCO World Heritage Site status. The Chambers urged the Union government to pursue these designations.

Major pilgrimage sites like Tirupati, Srisailam, Simhachalam, and Amaravati need focused promotion under the PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes.

Rao proposed developing the “Indrakeeladri-Berm Park-Bhavani Island” area in Vijayawada as a Riverfront Mega Tourism Hub, integrating spiritual, wellness, adventure, culinary, ropeway, boating, and water fleet components with the Amaravati Capital Region.

The Chambers also suggested a ‘Visakhapatnam-Bhimili-Bhogapuram beachfront corridor’ as a Mega Beachfront Tourism Corridor with central funding, aligning with ongoing tourism infrastructure upgrades in the north coastal region.

Finally, the ‘Godavari Riverfront Districts’ could become a ‘Konaseema Agri and Rural Tourism Corridor’ with central financial support, leveraging the ecotourism potential of the Godavari River and its tributaries.