AP Chambers welcomes the two-slab GST proposal

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the Union government’s proposal to move towards a simplified two-slab GST structure, calling it a significant step towards greater transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar, in a statement on Saturday, said that a simplified GST would reduce compliance burden, minimize disputes on classification, and bring much-needed clarity to the taxation regime. They noted that AP Chambers has long been urging the Union government to rationalise GST slabs and lower rates for select sectors.

According to the industry body, fewer GST slabs would greatly benefit businesses, especially MSMEs, by lowering operational costs, improving revenue predictability, and strengthening competitiveness. At a time when the MSME sector is facing pressure from rising input costs, regulatory hurdles, and market uncertainties, this reform is expected to provide relief and enable recovery. It also reflects the Centre’s commitment to a more inclusive and business-friendly taxation system.

The Chamber urged that key employment-generating sectors such as food processing, textiles, handicrafts, and rural industries be placed under the lower 5% GST slab. Such a move, they said, would not only support rural development and affordability but also boost employment opportunities at the grassroots level.

Welcoming the proposal as a forward-looking initiative, the Chamber expressed confidence that a simplified, sector-sensitive GST framework will strengthen India’s economic growth and empower small businesses—the backbone of job creation.