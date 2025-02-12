AP Chandrababu Highlights the Future of AI and Health Data

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a recent address in Guntur, asserting that data will become a crucial form of wealth in the future. He announced that KIMS Chairman B. Bhaskar Rao is set to become a 'data king' in the health sector, reflecting the increasing importance of data in healthcare.

Recalling the establishment of the first KIMS hospital in 2000, CM Naidu noted that the institution has expanded its reach to five states, boasting 5,000 beds over the last 25 years, a feat he attributed to the discipline and commitment of its workforce. "For an organisation to excel, everyone involved must feel like partners," he remarked.

Naidu also reflected on his early advocacy for information technology in 1995, stating that he is now championing AI. He expressed confidence that Indians will achieve remarkable feats in the future, including early disease detection through genetic testing. However, he underscored the necessity to reduce health costs, pledging support for inclusive health initiatives like Ayushman Bhava.

Additionally, CM Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's leadership in natural food production and projected that the state will contribute to one-third of the country's green energy output. He expressed optimism for a future where electric vehicles become commonplace.