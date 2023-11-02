AP CID files another case against Naidu in sand irregularities

The AP CID has recently registered another case against former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, along with Peethala Sujatha, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, and Devineni Uma, based on a complaint filed by the APMDC regarding sand irregularities during the TDP regime. The CID has accused them of causing serious damage to the government exchequer and looting an estimated amount of Rs. 10,000 crores.

Peethala Sujatha served as the Minister of Mines during Chandrababu's regime. The CID has also registered cases against some others in connection with this matter.

While the TDP ranks claimed that the party has been targeted with multiple cases, they maintain that Chandrababu Naidu will not be affected by these legal proceedings and will ultimately achieve justice.