AP CID officials raids at retired IAS officer's house over irregularities in skill development

The CID officials raided the house of Lakshminarayana, a retired IAS officer who worked as a personal secretary to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. AP CID police have expedited the investigation into the Skill Development scandal. As part of this, AP CID officers conducted searches at the house of retired IAS Lakshminarayana on Friday.



Lakshminarayana previously served as the Director of the Skill Development Corporation. During his tenure, Lakshminarayana was accused of committing several offenses while training the youth. The AP government has handed over the probe into the Simmons project to the CID.



It has been confirmed that Rs 242 crore has been diverted to shell companies as part of the skill development program. CID officials sent notices to Lakshminarayana as part of the investigation into the case.



However, CID officials were stopped by Lakshminarayana's family members. Lakshminarayana argued with the authorities that he was not given notices and that only a copy of the FIR was sent and opined that he was not charged with conspiracy.