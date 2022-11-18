AP CID questions former minister Narayana at his residence in Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department officials are interrogating former minister Narayana on Friday at the latter's house on the orders of the High Court over the irregularities in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road Master Plan.



CID has already issued notices to Narayana under 160 CrPC who found irregularities in the land acquisition of Inner Ring Road between 2014-19. The CID has taken up the investigation on the complaint of MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy that Ramakrishna Housing, Heritage Foods, LEPL Projects, Lingamaneni Agriculture Farms and Jayani Estate were benefited by changing the alignment.

It was found that alignment changes were made when Narayana was municipal minister and acted at the instigation of the then CM Chandrababu. AP CID has already challenged Narayana's bail in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, lawyers on behalf of Narayana told the High Court that Narayana was suffering from illness and had undergone surgery recently.

Responding to this, the High Court ordered the CID to interrogate Narayana at his home in Hyderabad. CID officials then came to Narayana's residence in Hyderabad.