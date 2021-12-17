AP CID warns of stern action against those who resort to false social media posts

The AP CID has warned that stern action will be taken if false posts are made on social media. The CID has said that those who spread lies and morphing photos will be punished and action will be taken against those who give money and encourage such people.

TDP affiliate Telugu Nadu Student Federation Social Media Chief Coordinator Ellapu Santosh Rao has been arrested by CID Cyber ​​Crime. Recently, a morphed video of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking obscene language and spreading false propaganda was surfaced and Ellapu Santosh was arrested.

The CID has said that action should be taken against those who use false information and false language to spread misinformation on social media to humiliate the government, women and those in respectable positions for money or any other reasons.

The investigating agency said that before sharing any post, video or comment, one should make sure that it is genuine and have an understanding of the law. The AP CID advised not to post obscene, false and provocative posts between the two factions and to act responsibly.