AP CM assures to develop Pulivendula on all fronts

Kadapa: Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed to develop Pulivendula constituency on all fronts. Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for Rs 1,330 crore worth of 26 development works on Wednesday, he said Pulivendula is a backward area and the people are migrating from the region in search of livelihood.

The Chief Minister recalled that his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy launched projects under Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA), but after his father's death the proposed schemes were abandoned halfway through.

He said as much as Rs 114.74 worth of various development projects like Pulivendula Branch Canal (PBC), Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR), construction of CC roads, beautification of Pulivendula town, construction of Anganwadi buildings, infrastructure facilities for junior college etc under PADA would be taken.

Another dam with 20 tmcft capacity would be built at lower portion of Gandikota reservoir between Alivetipalle and Tenetipalle villages to ensure adequate water supply for irrigation, he said.

He said that there was also a proposal for widening the road from Muddanuru to Kodikonda check-post, 132 kV electrical sub-station at Nalla cheruvu, integrated pack house pre cooler, etc in coming days.

The chief laid foundations for various development works like Rs 347 crores worth YSR government medical college, lift irrigation project meant to supply water for Vempalle, Vemula mandals through GNSS, 57.37 km length underground drainage in Pulivendula town, another lift irrigation scheme on CBR to provide drinking water to seven UCIL affected villages, etc.