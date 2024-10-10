  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu condoles on the Passing of Ratan Tata

AP CM Chandrababu condoles on the Passing of Ratan Tata
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of industry and a revered...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of industry and a revered humanitarian. Naidu emphasized that Tata's remarkable vision and unwavering integrity have left an indelible mark on the world, transcending the boundaries of business to touch countless lives.

"In mourning the loss of Ratan Tata, we grieve not only a prominent industrialist but also a champion of philanthropy and nation-building," Naidu stated. "His legacy is a testament to a life well-lived, inspiring future generations through his exceptional contributions to industry and society."



Naidu reflected on Tata's extraordinary impact, noting that his values and commitment to social welfare will continue to resonate in the hearts of many. "His iconic legacy is one we will cherish and uphold," he added.

As the nation remembers Ratan Tata, Chandrababu Naidu extended his deepest condolences to Tata's family, friends, and the entire Tata Group, acknowledging the profound loss felt by all who knew him.

"Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be greatly missed," Naidu concluded.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick