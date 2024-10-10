AP CM Chandrababu condoles on the Passing of Ratan Tata

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of industry and a revered humanitarian. Naidu emphasized that Tata's remarkable vision and unwavering integrity have left an indelible mark on the world, transcending the boundaries of business to touch countless lives.

"In mourning the loss of Ratan Tata, we grieve not only a prominent industrialist but also a champion of philanthropy and nation-building," Naidu stated. "His legacy is a testament to a life well-lived, inspiring future generations through his exceptional contributions to industry and society."





Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/f4L1TJi9Dt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 9, 2024





Naidu reflected on Tata's extraordinary impact, noting that his values and commitment to social welfare will continue to resonate in the hearts of many. "His iconic legacy is one we will cherish and uphold," he added.

As the nation remembers Ratan Tata, Chandrababu Naidu extended his deepest condolences to Tata's family, friends, and the entire Tata Group, acknowledging the profound loss felt by all who knew him.

"Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be greatly missed," Naidu concluded.