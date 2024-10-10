Live
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
- First ask BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu condoles on the Passing of Ratan Tata
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of industry and a revered...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound sorrow at the passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of industry and a revered humanitarian. Naidu emphasized that Tata's remarkable vision and unwavering integrity have left an indelible mark on the world, transcending the boundaries of business to touch countless lives.
"In mourning the loss of Ratan Tata, we grieve not only a prominent industrialist but also a champion of philanthropy and nation-building," Naidu stated. "His legacy is a testament to a life well-lived, inspiring future generations through his exceptional contributions to industry and society."
Naidu reflected on Tata's extraordinary impact, noting that his values and commitment to social welfare will continue to resonate in the hearts of many. "His iconic legacy is one we will cherish and uphold," he added.
As the nation remembers Ratan Tata, Chandrababu Naidu extended his deepest condolences to Tata's family, friends, and the entire Tata Group, acknowledging the profound loss felt by all who knew him.
"Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be greatly missed," Naidu concluded.