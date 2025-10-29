Live
- South Bengal to receive light to moderate rain as after-effect of Cyclone Montha
- UFlex to Showcase a Comprehensive Range of Pet Food Packaging Solutions at Pet Fair South East Asia 2025
- Uber and Nvidia Join Forces to Deploy 100,000 Self-Driving Cars by 2027
- Be the Lamp: Carrying the Spirit of Diwali Forward
- Studying abroad? 6 expert-backed skills that could make or break your career
- Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian batter to take No. 1 spot in ICC men's rankings
- Apple to Bring OLED Displays to iPad Mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Lineups — Here’s What to Expect
- TN school drop out rate surges across all levels, raises alarm among educators
- Frontier tech can help manufacturing contribute 25 pc to GDP, create 100 million jobs: NITI Aayog
- ISI, DGFI set up Joint Intelligence Mechanism as Pakistan-Bangladesh ties deepen
AP CM Chandrababu conducts aerial inspection of cyclone Montha-affected areas
Highlights
In the wake of Cyclone Mondha’s devastation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on an aerial inspection of the affected...
In the wake of Cyclone Mondha’s devastation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on an aerial inspection of the affected regions. Flying over severely flooded areas in Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Eluru, and Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts, the Chief Minister is assessing the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone.
Following the aerial overview, Naidu is scheduled to visit Allavaram mandal's port in Konaseema district, where he will travel by road to inspect the inundated crop fields impacted by the heavy rains. The visit aims to gather firsthand information on the disaster's effects and to plan necessary recovery measures for the affected communities.
Next Story