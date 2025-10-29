AP CM Chandrababu conducts aerial inspection of cyclone Montha-affected areas

In the wake of Cyclone Mondha’s devastation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on an aerial inspection of the affected regions. Flying over severely flooded areas in Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Eluru, and Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts, the Chief Minister is assessing the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone.

Following the aerial overview, Naidu is scheduled to visit Allavaram mandal's port in Konaseema district, where he will travel by road to inspect the inundated crop fields impacted by the heavy rains. The visit aims to gather firsthand information on the disaster's effects and to plan necessary recovery measures for the affected communities.