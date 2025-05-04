AP CM Chandrababu extend greetings on Bhagirath Maharshi Jayanti

In a gesture of recognition for the Sagara castes, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has extended his greetings on the occasion of Bhagirath Maharshi Jayanti. The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has formally issued orders to celebrate this important day.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of honouring Bhagirath, vowing that it is our duty to remember and revere the man who famously brought the Ganges to Earth. He noted that Bhagirath's relentless efforts serve as an inspiration for all who aspire to achieve greatness.

భగీరథ మహర్షి జయంతి సందర్భంగా సగర కులస్తులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. భగీరథ మహర్షి జయంతిని అధికారికంగా నిర్వహించాలని రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం ఇప్పటికే ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. గంగను భువికి తెచ్చిన ఆ మహనీయుడిని స్మరించడం, పూజించడం మనందరి కర్తవ్యం. ఏదైనా సాధించాలనే పట్టుదలకు భగీరథ ప్రయత్నం ఒక స్పూర్తి. pic.twitter.com/ZoQwApEyDd — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 4, 2025

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed his wishes for the celebration, underscoring the connection between culture, civilisation, and water. He praised the determination and sacrifice of Maharshi Bhagirath for bringing the Ganges to benefit the people, marking a significant milestone in Indian tradition.

Minister Lokesh mentioned that the coalition government prioritises the irrigation sector in the spirit of Bhagirath, and they are dedicated to advancing the Polavaram project to realise his vision. He asserted that the establishment of Bhagirath Maharshi Jayanti as a state festival exemplifies their commitment to honouring cultural heritage.