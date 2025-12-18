AP CM Chandrababu Honoured as 'Business Reformer of the Year

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Business Reformer of the Year' award, as announced by the prominent English media organisation, the Economic Times.

Nara Lokesh, Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Naidu's son, shared the news on the social media platform X, expressing pride in the accolade for both the state and their family. He noted that the jury commended Naidu for his bold approach to implementing reforms.

“This award for Chandrababu is a matter of pride for the state. It is also very prestigious for our family. The jury praised Chandrababu for boldly carrying forward the reforms. This award is a testament to his commitment to reforms, speed, and confidence in governance. Chandrababu's leadership in the state's development is setting an example nationwide. The Chief Minister is an inspiration for attracting investments and implementing reform-oriented governance,” Lokesh remarked.

This recognition further underscores Naidu's commitment to progressive governance and his efforts to enhance the investment climate in Andhra Pradesh.